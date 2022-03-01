Groupon Beats Vegas Skydiving Antitrust, Trademark Suit

By Bryan Koenig (March 1, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge gave Groupon Inc. a final win Monday against a Las Vegas skydiving company that had accused it of anticompetitively pushing non-Groupon affiliates out of the market and of trademark infringement for including a company mark in its search results. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon granted Groupon summary judgment against Las Vegas Skydiving Adventures LLC's trademark infringement claims, concluding consumers wouldn't likely be confused by Groupon search results for LVSA's Fyrosity mark. The judge rejected LVSA's second bid for reconsideration to revive its antitrust claims, holding that selling tandem skydiving trips with experienced instructors, and coupons for...

