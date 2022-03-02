IMG Sues Ad Firm After Real Madrid Deal Crumbles

By Christopher Crosby (March 2, 2022, 6:38 PM GMT) -- The British arm of talent agency giant IMG has sued a sports marketer for €2.6 million ($2.9 million) in London after a deal to sell ads for Spanish soccer giant Real Madrid turned sour. International Management Group (UK) Ltd. filed the High Court lawsuit against Project 11 Ltd., a British sports marketing agency, on Feb. 7, according to court documents that have only recently become available. The lawsuit claims that Project 11, or P11, breached a subcontracting agreement for the sale of ads on the digital boards around the pitch inside Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid's stadium. The team hired IMG...

