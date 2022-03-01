Tufin Software Must Face Sales Cycle Claims In Investor Suit

By Gina Kim (March 1, 2022, 9:52 PM EST) -- Israeli cybersecurity outfit Tufin and some of its former leaders must face a trimmed shareholder suit alleging they overstated business prospects ahead of the company's $108 million initial public offering in 2019, leading to a stock price plunge when Tufin underperformed, a New York federal judge has ruled. In a 21-page order Friday, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods partially granted a motion by Tufin Software Technologies Ltd and certain ex-directors and officers to dismiss the case, eliminating some claims from a proposed class action filed by investors stemming from pre-IPO statements about employee hiring and training and the company's sales...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS