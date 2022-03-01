Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tufin Software Must Face Sales Cycle Claims In Investor Suit

By Gina Kim (March 1, 2022, 9:52 PM EST) -- Israeli cybersecurity outfit Tufin and some of its former leaders must face a trimmed shareholder suit alleging they overstated business prospects ahead of the company's $108 million initial public offering in 2019, leading to a stock price plunge when Tufin underperformed, a New York federal judge has ruled.

In a 21-page order Friday, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods partially granted a motion by Tufin Software Technologies Ltd and certain ex-directors and officers to dismiss the case, eliminating some claims from a proposed class action filed by investors stemming from pre-IPO statements about employee hiring and training and the company's sales...

