Feds Want 27 Mos. For Leader Of Multi-State Gambling Ring

By Ivan Moreno (March 1, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors want a 27-month sentence for a Chicago-area man who led a multi-state gambling ring, saying he's shown no remorse for running an illegal operation that once generated upwards of $136 million in estimated wagers. Vincent Del Giudice had more than a thousand active players in Illinois, California, Arizona and Kentucky, prosecutors said in a Friday brief ahead of a March 9 sentencing hearing. The 55-year-old pled guilty in February 2021 to money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to conduct an illegal gambling operation from 2016 to 2019. FBI gambling expert Brian Davis, who testified at Del Giudice's forfeiture hearing last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS