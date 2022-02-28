Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Virus Testing And Tankers

By Alyssa Aquino (February 28, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Biden administration struck new deals worth more than $1 billion to boost the nation's COVID-19 testing supplies and approved a sale of battle tanks worth approximately $6 billion to Poland. Here are Law360's top picks for government contracting deals in February: Biden Inks $1.2B In Deals To Boost COVID-19 Testing Capacity The Biden administration has continued its push to deliver 1 billion free, at-home virus test kits straight to people's homes, signing a slew of contracts in February. Kicking off the month, the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security signed a $225.5 million contract with Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS