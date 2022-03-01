Unions, Chicago Want Wellness Program Suit Tossed

By Beverly Banks (March 1, 2022, 2:41 PM EST) -- Two unions, Chicago and several benefits providers told an Illinois federal judge that a proposed class action from public employees challenging a wellness program incorporated into the city's health care plan should be thrown out because the workers have not responded to the defendants' dismissal arguments. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 said Monday in a memorandum that the court should dismiss a proposed class action from seven Chicago city employees who opposed a wellness program incorporated into the city's health care plan. The program requires employees on the plan to participate or pay an opt-out...

