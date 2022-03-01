Sports Network Exec's Wife Wants Out Of Theft Lawsuit

By Chris Villani (March 1, 2022, 10:42 AM EST) -- The wife of a former New England Sports Network executive said she should be cut from a suit accusing her husband of duping the Boston Red Sox broadcaster out of $575,000, arguing Monday that there's no claim she knew about her spouse's business arrangements. Nilda Legassa, a Connecticut resident, told U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs that there is nothing to tie her to Massachusetts, where the suit was filed, nor is there any suggestion that she participated in the alleged scheme by her husband, Ariel Legassa. "Nilda Legassa is an independent professional woman uninvolved in her husband's employment or business arrangements,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS