Fla. Appeals Court Likely To Zero Out $148M Punitive Award

By Carolina Bolado (March 1, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- A $148 million punitive damages award for the husband of a smoker who died of lung disease will likely be wiped out by a recent Florida Supreme Court decision, but a $9.2 million compensatory damages award appeared Tuesday to also be on the chopping block because the smoker was not married to his partner when he first got sick. In oral arguments in West Palm Beach, the Fourth District Court of Appeal judges indicated that the state Supreme Court's November decision in Sheffield v. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., which applied a 1999 law limiting punitive damages to Engle progeny cases, would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS