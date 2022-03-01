Land O'Lakes Reaches $1.8M Deal To End ERISA Class Action

By Abby Wargo (March 1, 2022, 1:24 PM EST) -- Land O'Lakes and two ex-employees asked a Minnesota federal judge to approve a $1.8 million settlement to end a proposed class action accusing the dairy company of packing its retirement plan with poorly performing, costly investment options. Former Land O'Lakes employees Mark A. Laurance and Craig Parmer, along with their former employer, submitted the settlement Monday to U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer for approval. The $1.8 million settlement represents at least 20% of the estimated $9 million in maximum damages to the retirement plan and is a best-case scenario for the over 11,000 proposed class members, the workers said in a...

