Ga. Judge Upholds Divisive New Legislative Maps, For Now

By Rosie Manins (March 1, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge won't stop the state from using its controversial, newly drawn legislative maps in the 2022 election cycle, despite finding that the maps likely violate the Voting Rights Act. U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones said in a 238-page order on Monday that it would be too disruptive at this late stage to change the districts for Georgia's upcoming primary and general elections, candidate qualifying for which begins on March 7. The judge cited the "Purcell principle," in which the U.S. Supreme Court cautions federal courts against interfering in upcoming state elections. Judge Jones also referenced the high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS