Air Force Officer Wants Vax Fight To Proceed As Class Action

By Morgan Conley (March 1, 2022, 1:54 PM EST) -- A Christian U.S. Air Force officer who has already blocked the military branch from forcing her to choose between being vaccinated against COVID-19 or retire wants the same protection extended to a class of those who, like her, oppose the vaccine mandate on religious grounds. Two weeks after securing a court order blocking the U.S. Air Force from forcing the unnamed officer to choose, the service member lodged an amended complaint Monday in which she's seeking to pursue her claims on behalf of a class. She moved for class certification and is seeking a class-wide preliminary injunction, asking a Georgia federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS