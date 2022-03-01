NFL Retirement Plan Calls Ex-Player's ERISA Suit 'Conspiracy'

By Katie Buehler (March 1, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- An NFL retirement plan has urged a Texas federal judge to end a benefits dispute brought by a former Kansas City Chiefs player, saying the lawsuit is based on "conspiracy theories," while the player insists he's proved a systemic violation of benefits rights. The Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan on Monday argued in a motion for summary judgment that former player Michael Cloud has made meritless claims that the plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it erroneously denied his request to be assigned to a higher disability benefits class. The plan attacked Cloud's claims as "misdirected,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS