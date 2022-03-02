Wash. Tribe Tells 9th Circ. It Has Skagit River Fishing Rights

By Joyce Hanson (March 2, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe urged the Ninth Circuit to upend a Seattle federal judge's decision favoring the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe in a Skagit River fishing rights suit, saying there is ambiguity about Sauk-Suiattle's "usual and accustomed" fishing places under a landmark 1974 decision. In its opening brief filed Monday, the Sauk-Suiattle tribe asked the appellate court to overturn U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez's Nov. 17, 2021, decision handing summary judgment to the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe and concluding that Sauk-Suiattle's U&A fishing grounds don't include the Skagit River. The brief argued that ambiguity exists as to the scope of...

