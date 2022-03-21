Record Label Says 'Something For Thee Hotties' Isn't Album

By Michelle Casady (March 21, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and her record label are seeking dueling declaratory judgments in Texas state court as to whether her latest release, "Something for Thee Hotties," constitutes an album under the contract between the parties. The label, 1501 Certified Entertainment LLC, filed counterclaims against the artist, whose real name is Megan Pete, in Harris County District Court in Houston on Monday, a little more than a month after Pete filed suit asking the court to declare that the album met the definition in the contract. The label alleges that Pete still owes it two albums under the contract and...

