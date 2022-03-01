7th Circ. Asked To Revive Loan Foreclosure RICO Suit

By Celeste Bott (March 1, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- Developers who defaulted on a $1.6 million real estate loan urged the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday to revive a racketeering lawsuit against the lending bank and its attorneys, arguing that in light of a bank executive's criminal case the suit should not have been tossed as untimely. Counsel for Bishop Partnership LLC and the other developers told a three-judge panel of the appellate court during oral arguments that the lower court got it wrong when it dismissed as time-barred their Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, claims against American Enterprise Bank, Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider & Grossman LLP and sole...

