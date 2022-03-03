'Free-Range' Egg Co. Can't Dodge Consumer Deception Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (March 3, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has denied an attempt by the producer of Nellie's Free Range Eggs to escape a proposed class action alleging it deceived customers by selling them eggs from hens that are crammed in overcrowded sheds. Constance Mogull sued Nellie's producer Pete and Gerry's Organics LLC in April, alleging that a reasonable consumer would understand "free range eggs" to mean hens had space to move around both indoors and outdoors, spent time outdoors and would have better lives than other hens because they had more access to outdoor space. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Vincent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS