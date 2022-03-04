Anticipating SEC's Final Exec Compensation Disclosure Rule

By Jake Downing, Elizabeth Morgan and Jessica Stricklin (March 4, 2022, 1:42 PM EST) -- On Feb. 2, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officially reopened the comment period for its proposed rule on so-called pay versus performance disclosures, which was originally published on May 7, 2015, but never finalized. The comment period reopened following the SEC's move to refloat the proposed rule on Jan. 27. The proposed rule is intended to implement the pay versus performance disclosures required under Section 953(a) of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The original proposed rule would require tabular disclosure focusing on the relationship between compensation actually paid to executives and the cumulative total shareholder return of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS