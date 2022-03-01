2nd Circ. Upholds NY Inn's Virus Coverage Loss

By Hope Patti (March 1, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit affirmed Tuesday that an inn and restaurant can't maintain a proposed COVID-19 coverage class action against Union Insurance Co., pointing to its existing precedent that the government shutdown orders didn't cause physical loss or damage. The Second Circuit upheld Deer Mountain Inn's loss in a proposed class action seeking pandemic-related coverage from Union Insurance Co. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) A three-judge panel found that a New York federal court correctly dismissed Deer Mountain Inn LLC's suit against the insurer last May for failing to demonstrate that its property suffered the type of physical loss or damage needed to trigger...

