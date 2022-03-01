Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Upholds NY Inn's Virus Coverage Loss

By Hope Patti (March 1, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit affirmed Tuesday that an inn and restaurant can't maintain a proposed COVID-19 coverage class action against Union Insurance Co., pointing to its existing precedent that the government shutdown orders didn't cause physical loss or damage.

The Second Circuit upheld Deer Mountain Inn's loss in a proposed class action seeking pandemic-related coverage from Union Insurance Co. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) A three-judge panel found that a New York federal court correctly dismissed Deer Mountain Inn LLC's suit against the insurer last May for failing to demonstrate that its property suffered the type of physical loss or damage needed to trigger...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!