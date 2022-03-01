SEC Says BitConnect's Indicted Founder Has Fled India

By Dean Seal (March 1, 2022, 3:49 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorneys say the founder of the defunct crypto marketplace BitConnect, who was just criminally charged with running a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme, has fled his native India to a location that "remains unknown." The Wall Street regulator filed an enforcement action back in September against Satish Kumbhani over BitConnect's ill-fated $2 billion "lending program," alleging that Kumbhani pocketed investor funds and used them in a "Ponzi-like" fashion. Federal prosecutors made similar claims in an indictment Friday. The SEC told a New York federal judge last fall that Kumbhani's whereabouts were unknown, and learned in October that he...

