Groups Raise 'Red Flags' On Microsoft $69B Activision Play

By Bryan Koenig (March 1, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- Advocacy and labor groups pressed the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday to "closely scrutinize" Microsoft's $68.7 billion bid for Activision Blizzard, warning that the deal could choke off competing gaming services, drive up prices, undermine privacy, limit independent repair options and inhibit union organization. Public Citizen, Communications Workers of America, The Repair Association, Public Knowledge, Demand Progress Education Fund and others said the deal raises concerns both as a horizontal tie-up between direct competitors for video game publication and distribution, and for its vertical integration of Microsoft's Xbox console and other gaming offerings with Activision's hugely popular library of games that...

