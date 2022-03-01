Lloyd's Underwriters Keep Win In NJ Lead Suit Coverage Fight

By Shane Dilworth (March 1, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Tuesday refused to set aside a summary judgment award relieving underwriters of Lloyd's of London from covering a lead contamination injury suit against a rental property owner, finding a decision in favor of the owner in a different action was inapplicable. A property owner's argument that its award of summary judgment against Lloyd's underwriters in a similar lead contamination injury suit should have applied in a current case didn't sway a New Jersey appeals court panel. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel of the New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division rejected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS