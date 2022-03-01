Ventura County Settles Over 'Glee' Star's Death

By Jonathan Capriel (March 1, 2022, 6:02 PM EST) -- The family of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has struck a deal with Ventura County, California, to end its wrongful death lawsuit that claimed the municipality was liable for her 2020 drowning at a lake due to a poorly equipped rented boat and the lack of warning regarding the water's dangerous conditions. The proposed settlement, which was filed under seal on Thursday in California Superior Court, will provide "just compensation" for Rivera's 6-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, said attorney Amjad M. Khan of Brown Neri Smith & Khan in a statement to Law360 on Tuesday. Khan represents Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, her estate...

