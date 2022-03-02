Judge Finds No New Info In Cognizant's FCA Case Review Bid

By Grace Dixon (March 2, 2022, 3:54 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has refused to entertain a second bid from Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. to thwart allegations of work visa fraud, finding that the company hadn't pointed to new evidence or overlooked precedent to warrant reconsideration. Cognizant, which is facing allegations from a former executive that it applied for L-1 and B-1 visas for employees doing work that would require more expensive H-1B visas, had tried to argue that the court hadn't properly considered the relevant case law in finding that claim plausible last August. But Judge Peter G. Sheridan said Tuesday the court had already considered all...

