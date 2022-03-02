Ill. Court Says Metra Needn't Produce Video In Worker Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 2, 2022, 7:04 PM EST) -- Chicago's passenger rail provider, Metra, need not turn over secret recordings filmed by a private investigation firm on its behalf as part of an on-the-job injury suit brought by one of the commuter service's employees, an Illinois state appeals court has ruled. The three-justice panel said Tuesday that Darrell Horn, a locomotive engineer who claims to have been injured when his chair broke, can't obtain photos, recordings or reports produced by Subrosa Investigations, the P.I. agency hired by Metra to surveil Horn after his accident. Subrosa is a consultant under Illinois rules of procedure, and therefore the content it created for...

