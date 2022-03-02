NY Doc Can't Undo $1.2M Eye Surgery Med Mal Verdict

By Mike Curley (March 2, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court won't let an ophthalmological surgeon get a new trial after a jury awarded $1.2 million to a patient who sued over the loss of sight in her right eye, saying there's enough evidence and expert testimony for the jury to conclude that his mistake during surgery caused the woman's retina to tear. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the justices affirmed a trial court decision denying Dr. Edwin M. Schottenstein's motion to set aside the jury verdict and for a new trial in Carola Rozon's medical malpractice suit, saying the testimony of a defense expert is not,...

