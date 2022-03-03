Discount Tire Can't Hire Ariz. Minors For Hydraulic Lifts Work

By Isaac Monterose (March 3, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- An Arizona appellate court has upheld a state cease and desist order that bars Discount Tire Co. Inc. from hiring minors to work with hydraulic lifts after two were injured, ruling that since the lifts counted as power-driven hoists under Arizona law, minors can't work with them. According to the court's brief, unpublished order filed Tuesday, the Industrial Commission of Arizona Labor Department's cease and desist order was issued after two 17-year-old employees of Discount Tire filed for workers' compensation benefits after being injured while using hydraulic in-ground lifts to replace and repair vehicle tires. After an investigation found that Discount...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS