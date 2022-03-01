New Balance Gets $3.5M Award OK'd In Massachusetts

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 1, 2022, 6:33 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge enforced a $3.5 million arbitration award against New Balance's defunct former distributor in Peru, which opted not to oppose the petition and, as a result, is compelled to foot the bill. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs confirmed the $3.5 million final arbitration award in favor of the Boston shoemaker and against Peruvian Sporting Goods SAC, also known as PSG, which included awards for breach of contract, tortious interference and attorney fees and expenses. "PSG has not paid New Balance the amount due under the award. In addition, PSG did not serve...

