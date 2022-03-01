SEC Asks For Default Win In Goldman Insider Trading Suit

By Katryna Perera (March 1, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a New York federal judge for a default win in its insider trading case against a former Goldman Sachs compliance analyst, saying the analyst and his counsel have failed to respond to the complaint or appear in the action. The commission says that defendant Jose Luis Casero Sanchez was required to answer or respond to the complaint by Nov. 4, 2021, but has not done so. Sanchez has retained counsel for the matter, but according to the SEC's memo filed Tuesday, Sanchez's counsel has informed the agency that Sanchez does not intend to...

