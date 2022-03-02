SEC Accuses Calif. Atty Of Bogus Fruit Co. IPO Scam

By Gina Kim (March 2, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit a Golden State securities attorney with a civil complaint in California federal court Tuesday, accusing him of orchestrating a fraudulent pump-and-dump scheme by creating a bogus fruit distribution company that he sought to take public. In an 18-page, two-count complaint, the SEC accused San Diego-based attorney Andrew T.E. Coldicutt, 41, of fraudulently offering or selling securities in violation of the Securities Act. The SEC's civil complaint follows an undercover government investigation that took place from 2017 to 2019 in which Coldicutt purportedly agreed to create a shell company to run the alleged scheme after...

