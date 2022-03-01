Feds Can Go After $3.9M Ex-Delta VP Owes CFTC

By Nathan Hale (March 1, 2022, 10:10 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday authorized the federal government to go after nearly $3.9 million that a former Delta Air Lines vice president agreed to pay over insider trading, finding he is bound by an order's clear terms. Jon P. Ruggles argued that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's September 2016 order was predicated on certain assumptions regarding his personal finances and ability to pay that did not play out as anticipated, and that the agency's response to emails he sent two years later discussing his trouble making payments raised questions of fact that should preclude the court from granting the...

