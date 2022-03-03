LA County Must Face Homeowners' Due Process Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 3, 2022, 10:19 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles federal judge has trimmed racketeering claims against Los Angeles County and a private contractor brought in a proposed class action suit by a pair of homeowners who say they fell victim to a scam involving the county's clean energy program but allowed other claims around the homeowners' due process rights to proceed. In his Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright found that plaintiffs Hector and Carmen Portaluppi didn't lay out enough detail in support of their claims that the county contractor, which does business as FortiFi Financial Inc. and is officially called Energy Efficient Equity Inc. was involved...

