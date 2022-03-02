GEICO, Health Providers Settle Underpayment Suit

By Carolina Bolado (March 2, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- Geico General Insurance Co. has agreed to settle claims from a class of health care providers who accused the insurer of engaging in a widespread practice of improperly underpaying personal injury protection claims, in violation of its policy language. Geico and the health care providers asked a Florida federal court Tuesday to sign off on a deal that would allow the health care providers to make claims for 100% of all covered charges they made for personal injury protection, or PIP, claims under the Geico policies. They also will be able to receive 10% interest and $9 in submission compensation for...

