Md. Venue Escapes Suit Over Festival Goer's Sexual Assault

By Mike Curley (March 3, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- A Maryland magistrate judge has thrown out a festival-goer's suit seeking to hold the operator of iconic music venue Merriweather Post Pavilion liable for a sexual assault she said she suffered in a parking lot during a 2016 music festival, saying the venue operator did not have a duty to protect her because it didn't own or have exclusive use of the lot. In an opinion filed Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles B. Day determined that even if Jillian DiNardo believed that It's My Amphitheater Inc. owed her such a duty, the sexual assault was not foreseeable and the company didn't have...

