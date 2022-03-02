Wisc. Judge Blocks $500M Power Line From Wildlife Refuge

By Clark Mindock (March 2, 2022, 5:10 PM EST) -- A $500 million Midwest transmission line faces an uncertain future after a Wisconsin federal judge said building it would violate wildlife refuge protections, an order that essentially barred developers from the path they've been banking on. U.S. District Judge William M. Conley on Tuesday vacated federal approvals that would have allowed the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Project to run through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, after initially finding in January that the reviews violated the standards of the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Wildlife Refuge System Improvement Act. The CHC Project is a proposed 102-mile high-voltage transmission...

