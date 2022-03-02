Power Plant Backers Say Feds Not Immune From $86M Claim

By Morgan Conley (March 2, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- Two companies that guaranteed a stalled coal power plant project in Texas fought the federal government's bid to ditch claims it owes $86 million for allegedly dooming the project, arguing the government can't claim immunity from a fight it started. The two guarantors for the Texas Clean Energy Project, a plan to develop a coal power plant with carbon capture and sequester capabilities, told a Delaware federal court Tuesday that the federal government must face their counterclaims seeking upward of $86 million. The guarantors, CCM TCEP LLC and Summit Power Group LLC, told the court the government isn't shielded from the allegations...

