PayPal Faces $5M Suit Over 'Buy-Now, Pay-Later' Product

By Elise Hansen (March 2, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- PayPal became the latest buy-now, pay-later provider to face a suit regarding bank overdraft fees, as consumers told a California federal court they were deceived about the "true risks" of PayPal's service. Felipe Vidaurre filed a $5 million proposed class action Tuesday against the payment technology company, saying it misrepresented the possibility of insufficient fund fees or overdraft charges. PayPal, while perhaps better known for its peer-to-peer payment technology, also offers a "Pay in 4" service that allows consumers to split payments into "four interest-free payments with no late fees," according to its website. Vidaurre contested PayPal's advertising of the service....

