Real Estate Rumors: Whole Foods, JP Morgan, Synovus Bank

By Andrew McIntyre (March 2, 2022, 5:01 PM EST) -- Whole Foods Market has a reached a deal with SJC Ventures for the supermarket to be the anchor tenant at a Boynton Beach, Florida, retail center project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. Whole Foods will be the main tenant at a planned 69,204-square-foot project at 7499 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., a project SJC has not yet broken ground on, according to the report. JP Morgan Chase has loaned $28 million to Storage Post Self Storage for a Bronx, New York, property, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The loan is for 3350 Park Ave., a 138,000-square-foot self-storage property the company recently...

