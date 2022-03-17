Squire Patton Launches Climate Change Arbitration Monitor

By Joyce Hanson (March 17, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has joined the Sciences Po Law School in Paris in creating a program to monitor how climate change is affecting commercial relationships and generating disputes submitted to arbitration, which is expected to launch in late March during Paris Arbitration Week. José Feris, a partner in Squire Patton's international dispute resolution practice group in Paris, told Law360 on Wednesday that the Climate Change Arbitration Monitor's activities will be supervised by an advisory board. Stakeholders on the board include lawyers from big firms and from states and public entities, general counsel representing companies, representatives from non-governmental organizations, professors who...

