Globe, Ayala Join Data Center Co. For $350M Venture

By Emma Whitford (March 2, 2022, 11:56 AM EST) -- Philippines conglomerates Globe Telecom Inc. and Ayala Corporation are partnering with a Singapore-based data center company to create a new server-storage venture valued at $350 million, according to a joint announcement Wednesday. ST Telemedia Global Data Centres of Singapore, or STT GDC, and Ayala will both buy shares in a new Globe unit called KarmanEdge Inc., which will contain the new data center business, the companies said. KarmanEdge will focus on constructing and managing data centers in the Philippines. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, at which point Globe will hold a 50% stake in...

