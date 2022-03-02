DC Judge Backs H-1B Lottery's Online Registration System

By Alyssa Aquino (March 2, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge backed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' policy creating an online registration system for the H-1B specialty occupation visa lottery, saying the agency had sufficiently addressed warnings that employers could game the process. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden rebuffed hundreds of H-1B applicants' claims that the agency violated the Administrative Procedure Act by ignoring criticism of the new system, which was first used for the fiscal year 2021 draw. The agency had devoted multiple pages of the final rule explaining how it would curb potential abuse, including vows to screen the virtual registration system for fake registrations, he...

