Sidley Was Conflicted In Boy Scouts Ch. 11, 3rd Circ. Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 2, 2022, 3:25 PM EST) -- A Chubb Ltd. unit told the Third Circuit on Wednesday that Sidley Austin LLP's former concurrent representation of the Boy Scouts of America and the organization's liability insurers marked a conflict of interest because the firm's reorganization strategy for BSA would take money from "its own client's pockets." Boy Scouts of America sought Chapter 11 protection in February 2020 as it shouldered the weight of escalating sexual abuse settlements. An insurance company claims there was "unambiguously" a conflict of interest when Sidley Austin concurrently represented BSA and the organization's liability insurers in bankruptcy proceedings. (iStock.com/AmyKerk) During an oral argument, Century Indemnity Co. sought...

