Harvard Says Worker In Race Bias Suit Paid Better Than Most

By Ivan Moreno (March 2, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- Harvard University urged a federal judge to dismiss a Black former employee's discrimination lawsuit, saying she was paid more than white workers in similar jobs and that she was promoted faster than some colleagues, contrary to her allegations. In a filing Tuesday in Massachusetts, Harvard said that Amber Rucker was among the highest paid project coordinators at her last job with Ariadne Labs, a school research initiative with Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital. "Plaintiff was not placed at a material disadvantage in terms of her compensation or the conditions or privileges of her employment," Harvard said. Rucker sued the university in...

