Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Harvard Says Worker In Race Bias Suit Paid Better Than Most

By Ivan Moreno (March 2, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- Harvard University urged a federal judge to dismiss a Black former employee's discrimination lawsuit, saying she was paid more than white workers in similar jobs and that she was promoted faster than some colleagues, contrary to her allegations.

In a filing Tuesday in Massachusetts, Harvard said that Amber Rucker was among the highest paid project coordinators at her last job with Ariadne Labs, a school research initiative with Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital.

"Plaintiff was not placed at a material disadvantage in terms of her compensation or the conditions or privileges of her employment," Harvard said.

Rucker sued the university in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!