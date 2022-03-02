USDA Seeks Win In Suit Over Minority Farmer Debt Relief

By Andrew Westney (March 2, 2022, 9:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture has urged an Illinois federal court to reject a bid by white farmers to block a Biden administration farm loan debt relief program intended for socially disadvantaged groups, saying the American Rescue Plan Act funding is needed to address past and ongoing discrimination against minority farmers. Matthew and Joshua Morton have sought summary judgment in their suit against USDA Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack and another official, saying that Section 1005 of the law — put into the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act in response to decades of discrimination in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's farm loan...

