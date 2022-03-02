Virus Exclusion Blocks NJ Banquet Hall's COVID-19 Suit

By Ben Zigterman (March 2, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- A virus exclusion doomed a New Jersey banquet hall's lawsuit seeking COVID-19 coverage after a Garden State federal judge found that the Hanover Manor's losses ultimately arose from the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas did not address whether the banquet hall suffered "physical loss or damage," instead finding Tuesday that the virus exclusion prevents coverage from Citizens Insurance Co. of America. "The COVID-19 virus and closure orders were not two separate, independent events contributing to a loss, but rather were inextricably intertwined, such that the latter were entirely dependent and preconditioned on the existence of the former," Judge Salas wrote....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS