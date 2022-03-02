Streaming Giants Beat Franchise Fee Fight In Georgia

By Nadia Dreid (March 2, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- Netflix, Hulu and several other streaming giants have won another battle in the war being waged against them by localities all over the country over their refusal to pay franchise fees, this time in Georgia state court. The Gwinnett County Superior Court tossed the suit for good last month after it took a trip up to and back down from federal court, with Judge Warren P. Davis finding that Gwinnett County and the few other localities that filed the litigation were trying to legislate through the courts. "In the end, the franchise fees plaintiffs seek from defendants would be passed on...

