Ill. Judge Won't Hear From DOJ In McDonald's No-Poach Fight

By Lauraann Wood (March 2, 2022, 3:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice can't outline its stance on the antitrust issues in an ex-manager's lawsuit over McDonald's no-poach rule for franchises because separation of powers principles require the executive and judicial branches to stay separate, an Illinois federal judge said Wednesday. While the DOJ's request to file a statement of interest regarding the issues in ex-manager Leinani Deslandes' lawsuit against McDonald's "seems reasonable enough," both U.S. Supreme Court precedent and the U.S. Constitution demand that the judiciary stay independent and that its independence "be zealously guarded," U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said during a brief hearing. The DOJ's motion...

