Ex-Biotech Execs Ink $2.5M Deal To End Investor Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 2, 2022, 7:56 PM EST) -- Investors in defunct biotech company TerraVia Holdings Inc. have inked a $2.5 million deal to end claims that the company and its executives concealed reports linking the company's algae ingredients to gastrointestinal distress. In a settlement agreement filed on Tuesday, six individual investors and three former TerraVia executives — Jonathan S. Wolfson, Apurva S. Mody and Tyler W. Painter — agreed to end the consolidated proposed class action, which launched over five years ago before TerraVia filed for Chapter 11 protection. In the stipulated agreement, the parties agreed that "the action is being voluntarily settled after work with mediators and on...

