Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Biotech Execs Ink $2.5M Deal To End Investor Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 2, 2022, 7:56 PM EST) -- Investors in defunct biotech company TerraVia Holdings Inc. have inked a $2.5 million deal to end claims that the company and its executives concealed reports linking the company's algae ingredients to gastrointestinal distress.

In a settlement agreement filed on Tuesday, six individual investors and three former TerraVia executives — Jonathan S. Wolfson, Apurva S. Mody and Tyler W. Painter — agreed to end the consolidated proposed class action, which launched over five years ago before TerraVia filed for Chapter 11 protection.

In the stipulated agreement, the parties agreed that "the action is being voluntarily settled after work with mediators and on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!