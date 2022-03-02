MedMen Wins $612K Legal Fee Clawback From Former CFO

By Craig Clough (March 2, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- A former MedMen executive must repay the cannabis giant over $612,000 in legal fees he was advanced as part of a wrongful-termination suit rejected by a jury, a California judge ordered Tuesday. MM Enterprises USA LLC, which does business as cannabis retailer and grower MedMen, sought to claw back the fees with a motion filed Feb. 17 before the same judge who ordered the company in 2020 to advance up to $500,000 in legal fees each year to James Parker, its former chief financial officer. Parker lost all of his claims in the November trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court,...

