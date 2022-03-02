NY's $15 Broadband Law Called 'Laudatory' But 'Unwise'

By Kelcee Griffis (March 2, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- A trio of technology nonprofits are urging the Second Circuit to uphold a lower court's judgment that New York's $15 broadband cap conflicts with established federal policies, arguing that the state's move to connect low-income households was "laudatory" but "unwise and unlawful." In a friend-of-the-court brief filed Wednesday, the Digital Progress Institute said the Empire State had the best intentions when it implemented the law, but said the measure seeks to control a federal service that's exempt from price regulation. "The state of New York should be applauded for its efforts to close the digital divide," the group wrote. "But its...

