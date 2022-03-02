Talent Scout Claims He Got Swindled By $4M NFT Sale

By Charlie Innis (March 2, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- A talent scout alleged Wednesday that the organizer of a $4 million sale of non-fungible tokens refused to pay what was owed to him for his services, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court. Alexander Rabens claimed Sterling Campbell and Minotaur Labs Inc., the venture capital-backed startup Campbell owns, paid him a "paltry $55,996.29" for his work when both parties had previously agreed to a much larger sum. The dispute arises from an NFT project dubbed the "Castle Kid Project." Rabens claimed he worked as a talent agent for the project in exchange for 10% of its...

